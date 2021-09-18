Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Raised by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,846 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,214 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 0.7% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.26. 35,359,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,265,932. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.65.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

