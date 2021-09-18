Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Decreased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,062,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,645 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 0.6% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Intel worth $115,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.26. The stock had a trading volume of 35,359,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,265,932. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

