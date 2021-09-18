IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Short Interest Update

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of IntelGenx Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 14,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,593. The company has a market cap of $45.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.77. IntelGenx Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69.

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. IntelGenx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1,071.26% and a negative net margin of 422.71%.

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. is a oral drug delivery company, which focuses on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical oral films based on its proprietary VersaFilm technology platform. Its products include rizaport, tadalafil, loxapine, and montelukast. The company also offers a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceutical services, such as pharmaceutical research & development, clinical monitoring, regulatory support, tech transfer & manufacturing scale-up and commercial manufacturing.

