Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.05). The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Intellicheck in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Intellicheck in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellicheck presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDN. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 53,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Intellicheck by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intellicheck by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intellicheck by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.74. The company had a trading volume of 63,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,262. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55. Intellicheck has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $163.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.33 and a beta of 1.86.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

