Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Short Interest Update

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,091,900 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 3,488,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 106.2 days.
IPPLF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $15.64. 2,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,354. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3838 per share. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.
About Inter Pipeline
Inter Pipeline Ltd. operates as a midstream oil and natural gas company. It engages in the provision of oil transportation, natural gas liquid processing, and bulk liquid storage services. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities Infrastructure, Marketing, and New Ventures.
