Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Short Interest Update

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,091,900 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 3,488,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 106.2 days.

IPPLF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $15.64. 2,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,354. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3838 per share. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

A number of research firms recently commented on IPPLF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$19.45 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.91.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. operates as a midstream oil and natural gas company. It engages in the provision of oil transportation, natural gas liquid processing, and bulk liquid storage services. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities Infrastructure, Marketing, and New Ventures.

