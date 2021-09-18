InterCure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IRCLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

InterCure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IRCLF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the August 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

InterCure stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,097. InterCure has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $11.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.19.

InterCure Company Profile

InterCure Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Israel and internationally. It also invests in biomed sector. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

