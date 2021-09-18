InterCure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IRCLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

InterCure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IRCLF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the August 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
InterCure stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,097. InterCure has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $11.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.19.
InterCure Company Profile
