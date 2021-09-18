International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $187.43

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 187.43 ($2.45) and traded as low as GBX 141.06 ($1.84). International Consolidated Airlines Group shares last traded at GBX 149.50 ($1.95), with a volume of 46,076,271 shares changing hands.

IAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Liberum Capital raised International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 204 ($2.67) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 217 ($2.84).

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 163.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 187.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

