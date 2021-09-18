International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Short Interest Down 38.1% in August

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,600 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the August 15th total of 206,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 549,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICAGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

ICAGY stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.10. 375,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,789. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.35. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $14.23.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.