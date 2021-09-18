InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IIPZF opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $13.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.57.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

