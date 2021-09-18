InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IIPZF opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $13.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.57.
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
