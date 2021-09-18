Interups, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITUP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Interups, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITUP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Interups stock remained flat at $$5.47 during trading on Friday. Interups has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06.

Interups Company Profile

Interups, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, invest in, and acquire potential business opportunities or transactions in India. Previously, it was engaged in the business of developing an Internet based group buying site. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

