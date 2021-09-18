IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,725 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.82% of IntriCon worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,051,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,954,000 after purchasing an additional 202,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IntriCon by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,519,000 after purchasing an additional 30,087 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 191,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in IntriCon by 22.7% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 164,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 30,443 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IntriCon by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

IIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of IntriCon in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ IIN opened at $21.35 on Friday. IntriCon Co. has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $28.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.05. The company has a market cap of $194.22 million, a PE ratio of 164.24, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. IntriCon had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 7.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that IntriCon Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Geraci sold 5,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $115,665.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

