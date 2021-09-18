Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Short Interest Update

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund stock remained flat at $$24.95 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,589. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.00.

Get Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund alerts:

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Company Profile

PowerShares Capital Management LLC, provides institutional caliber asset management and market exposure through the replication of enhanced indexes. PowerShares delivers this sophisticated asset management in one of the more benefit rich investment vehicles available today, the exchange-traded fund. The firm is committed to theoretically sound portfolio construction and empirically verifiable investment management approaches.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.