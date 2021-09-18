Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.79. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $35.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 19,301 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

