Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dynamic Software ETF alerts:

PSJ stock opened at $151.82 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 1 year low of $116.33 and a 1 year high of $187.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.84.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.