Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Short Interest Down 34.3% in August

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the August 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
NYSE VLT opened at $14.84 on Friday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average is $14.45.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.0964 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.
Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile
Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
