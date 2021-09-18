Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Short Interest Down 34.3% in August

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the August 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NYSE VLT opened at $14.84 on Friday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average is $14.45.

Get Invesco High Income Trust II alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.0964 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II in the first quarter worth $36,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 26.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 20.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 42.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 9.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.