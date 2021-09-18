Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Holdings Lifted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 41.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 43,161 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 33.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 27,798 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Invesco by 7.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

IVZ stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $29.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

In other news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

