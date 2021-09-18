Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,078 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned 0.23% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $8,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 2,213.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 11,742 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 3,168.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 36,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000.

NYSEARCA:TAN traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.22. 1,361,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,542. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $125.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.17.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

