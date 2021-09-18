Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 1,897 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,050% compared to the typical daily volume of 165 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $31.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,714,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,618. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.85. ACI Worldwide has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $301.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.00 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 746.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.