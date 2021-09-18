INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Short Interest Down 39.5% in August

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,400 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the August 15th total of 180,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ INVO remained flat at $$3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 42,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,660. INVO Bioscience has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $12.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. INVO Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 333.98% and a negative net margin of 690.33%. Analysts predict that INVO Bioscience will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INVO. Roth Capital decreased their target price on INVO Bioscience from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $352,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $141,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in INVO Bioscience by 52.0% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 950,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 325,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $78,000. 16.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO BioScience, Inc focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

