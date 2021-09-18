ION Price Down 26.1% Over Last 7 Days (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 58.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last week, ION has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar. One ION coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ION has a total market capitalization of $375,117.05 and $122.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.59 or 0.00145294 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.99 or 0.00496919 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00018418 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00042355 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013064 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,653,591 coins and its circulating supply is 13,753,591 coins. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

