ION Trading 82.5% Higher This Week (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 143% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 18th. One ION coin can now be purchased for about $0.0725 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ION has traded up 82.5% against the US dollar. ION has a market capitalization of $997,592.19 and $89.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ION alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.21 or 0.00147130 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $244.06 or 0.00504245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00018001 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00041221 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00012872 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,653,343 coins and its circulating supply is 13,753,343 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.