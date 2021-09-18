IONChain 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,877.00 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last week, IONChain has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $276,056.25 and approximately $2,877.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IONChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00059020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.78 or 0.00132067 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013186 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00046245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain (IONC) is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

