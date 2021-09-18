IoT Chain Price Up 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. IoT Chain has a total market cap of $7.58 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoT Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0869 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IoT Chain has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IoT Chain Profile

ITC is a coin. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

IoT Chain Coin Trading

