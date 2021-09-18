IoTeX Price Reaches $0.0641 on Major Exchanges (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $611.67 million and $31.22 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for about $0.0641 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.34 or 0.00337928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00058656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.97 or 0.00131082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013249 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00046453 BTC.

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

