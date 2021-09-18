IQE (LON:IQE) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $48.47

IQE plc (LON:IQE) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 48.47 ($0.63) and traded as high as GBX 48.64 ($0.64). IQE shares last traded at GBX 47.50 ($0.62), with a volume of 2,431,890 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IQE shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of IQE to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of IQE from GBX 57 ($0.74) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 54.41. The stock has a market cap of £381.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.26.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

