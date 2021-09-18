IQeon Price Tops $1.85 on Major Exchanges (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last seven days, IQeon has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IQeon coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.85 or 0.00003830 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $10.14 million and $655,556.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IQeon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00058831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002819 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00132444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013185 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00046315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IQeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.