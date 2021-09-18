Iridium Achieves Market Cap of $566,671.89 (IRD)

Iridium (CURRENCY:IRD) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One Iridium coin can now be bought for about $0.0242 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. Iridium has a total market capitalization of $566,671.89 and $1,864.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Iridium has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00072791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.69 or 0.00123284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.79 or 0.00175140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,446.87 or 0.07119436 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,398.81 or 0.99966824 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.33 or 0.00847535 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Iridium’s total supply is 23,452,570 coins. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Iridium’s official website is ird.cash . Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

