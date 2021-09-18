IRISnet One Day Trading Volume Tops $23.36 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last week, IRISnet has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC on major exchanges. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $163.87 million and approximately $23.36 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00072725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00121235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.49 or 0.00174265 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,413.94 or 0.07125443 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,833.40 or 0.99836047 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.47 or 0.00865071 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002637 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,038,354,639 coins and its circulating supply is 1,098,944,809 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

