IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.11

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.11 and traded as high as $4.58. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 45,700 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 13.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,119,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 257,432 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 40.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 256,104 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth $655,000. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 16.8% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 167,000 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

