iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Short Interest Update

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.37% of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ISHG stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.48. 281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.85 and a fifty-two week high of $85.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.85 and its 200-day moving average is $82.73.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.