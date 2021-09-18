iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,692 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.17% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT opened at $60.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.67. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $63.55.

