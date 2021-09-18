iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Short Interest Update

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 124,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

IFGL traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $29.33. The stock had a trading volume of 67,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,055. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average of $29.30. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

