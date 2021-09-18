iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is People s United Financial Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 888,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,987 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.6% of People s United Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. People s United Financial Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $70,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.50. 37,070,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,508,962. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.14. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.