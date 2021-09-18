iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,200 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the August 15th total of 394,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,242,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $57,000.

NASDAQ SHV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.47. 503,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,745. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.14 and a one year high of $110.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

