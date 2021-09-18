iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,550 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc. owned 0.23% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $20,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJS. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. FundX Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 60,721 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.42. 727,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,274. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.80. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.31 and a 12-month high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.