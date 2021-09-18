iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,140,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,357 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 1.59% of iStar worth $23,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STAR. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iStar during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iStar by 25.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of iStar during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iStar during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of iStar during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STAR. B. Riley began coverage on iStar in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on iStar in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of STAR opened at $26.46 on Friday. iStar Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $26.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -46.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iStar Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.47%.

iStar Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

