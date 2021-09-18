Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the August 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Isuzu Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

OTCMKTS:ISUZY traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $13.32. 9,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,746. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.46. Isuzu Motors has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $14.55.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.24. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 4.66%.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others.

