Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.64 Billion

Brokerages expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to report $7.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.65 billion. Jabil posted sales of $7.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, September 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year sales of $29.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.50 billion to $29.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $30.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.99 billion to $31.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

JBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $1,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,121,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $579,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,581 shares of company stock worth $6,358,940. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Jabil by 90.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBL opened at $60.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $63.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

