James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,482 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.35% of James River Group worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,366,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,347,000 after purchasing an additional 602,391 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,068,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in James River Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,096,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,015,000 after acquiring an additional 313,203 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in James River Group in the 1st quarter valued at $12,563,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in James River Group by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 775,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,361,000 after acquiring an additional 221,066 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get James River Group alerts:

Shares of JRVR opened at $34.07 on Friday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 0.47.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, James River Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JRVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR).

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.