Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$41.34.

JWEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$38.00 target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Jamieson Wellness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

JWEL opened at C$38.29 on Friday. Jamieson Wellness has a fifty-two week low of C$32.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$35.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.84.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

