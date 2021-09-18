Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,513,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215,068 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.88% of Janus Henderson Group worth $58,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 83,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 354,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

JHG stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $44.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day moving average of $37.56.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $738.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.50 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.50%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JHG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.