Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Position Lifted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,249 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $559,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,249,812.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,766 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $133.22 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $127.83 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.49 and a 200-day moving average of $164.99.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $751.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.19 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on JAZZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.14.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.