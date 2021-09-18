Jetcoin (JET) Market Capitalization Tops $486,978.70

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Jetcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0381 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $486,978.70 and approximately $77,653.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00058727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.76 or 0.00132065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013201 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00046376 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.