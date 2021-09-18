JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Short Interest Update

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a growth of 52.7% from the August 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 576,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 17.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other JOANN news, SVP Robert Will purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JOAN. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

Shares of JOANN stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.94. 1,111,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,607. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.96. JOANN has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $503.39 million and a P/E ratio of 2.01.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that JOANN will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. JOANN’s payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

