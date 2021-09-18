Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Short Interest Update

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Jowell Global in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jowell Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jowell Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jowell Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JWEL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,196. Jowell Global has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21.

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

