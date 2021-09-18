JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) and BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Head to Head Comparison

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get BNCCORP alerts:

This table compares BNCCORP and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNCCORP $122.50 million 1.20 $44.61 million N/A N/A JPMorgan Chase & Co. $129.50 billion 3.64 $29.13 billion $8.88 17.76

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than BNCCORP.

Risk & Volatility

BNCCORP has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.7% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of BNCCORP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BNCCORP and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNCCORP 35.89% 31.37% 3.62% JPMorgan Chase & Co. 37.71% 19.26% 1.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BNCCORP and JPMorgan Chase & Co., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNCCORP 0 0 0 0 N/A JPMorgan Chase & Co. 1 5 12 0 2.61

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus price target of $166.69, indicating a potential upside of 5.71%. Given JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe JPMorgan Chase & Co. is more favorable than BNCCORP.

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats BNCCORP on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BNCCORP Company Profile

BNCCORP, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the operation of community banking and wealth management businesses. It also conducts mortgage banking through a consumer-direct channel. The company was founded by Gregory K. Cleveland and Tracy J. Scott in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, ND.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking, Corporate and Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset and Wealth Management. The Consumer and Community Banking segment serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automated teller machine, online, mobile, and telephone banking. The Corporate and Investment Bank segment offers a suite of investment banking, market-making, prime brokerage, and treasury and securities products and services to a global client base of corporations, investors, financial institutions, government and municipal entities. The Commercial Banking segment delivers services to U.S. and its multinational clients, including corporations, municipalities, financial institutions, and non profit

Receive News & Ratings for BNCCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNCCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.