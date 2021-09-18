JulSwap 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.04 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $13.81 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JulSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00072536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.34 or 0.00121259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.05 or 0.00174683 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.03 or 0.07130953 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,044.09 or 0.99853537 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.28 or 0.00865178 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002658 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 559,167,484 coins. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.