JulSwap (JULD) Price Hits $0.0247 on Major Exchanges

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. JulSwap has a total market cap of $13.81 million and $1.04 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00072536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.34 or 0.00121259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.05 or 0.00174683 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.03 or 0.07130953 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,044.09 or 0.99853537 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.28 or 0.00865178 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002658 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 559,167,484 coins. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

