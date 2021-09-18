JustBet One Day Trading Volume Hits $6,024.00 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last seven days, JustBet has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One JustBet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $6,024.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00072725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00121235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.49 or 0.00174265 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,413.94 or 0.07125443 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,833.40 or 0.99836047 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $414.47 or 0.00865071 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002637 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

