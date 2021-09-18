JustInvest LLC Acquires 1,316 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,822,000 after purchasing an additional 16,627 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after purchasing an additional 80,628 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,088,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $651.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $605.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $540.62. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $442.71 and a 1 year high of $681.10. The company has a market capitalization of $128.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 775.04, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total transaction of $40,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,283 shares of company stock valued at $17,400,568. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $646.20.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

